20 local shops taking part in Lexington Coffee and Tea Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — If you’re in need of an afternoon pick-me-up, the fourth annual Lexington Coffee and Tea Week continues.

Organizers say more than 20 local coffee shops are taking part this year, each featuring a specialty drink for $4.

At Common Grounds, the featured drink is a cold brew with Snickerdoodle cold foam.

It’s an in-house roasted coffee topped with freshly made cold foam full of cinnamon and brown sugar flavor.

Besides expanding your coffee horizon, those at Common Grounds say it’s good business.

There are also tea specialty drinks.

You can grab a coffee guide here: https://www.lexingtoncoffeeweek.com/