20 graduate from Public Safety Dispatch Academy Class
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — 20 dispatchers from across Kentucky graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy on Friday.
Dispatch basic training is mandatory for an employee who will dispatch law enforcement officers by radio, according to a press release. Graduates received 164 hours of instruction over a four-week period.
The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training is located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.
The graduates and their agencies are as follows:
- Kimberly S. Baker, Middlesboro Police Department
- Lisa A. Coker, Henderson E-911
- Maggie E. Driskell, Henderson E-911
- Delaney Elyse Epperson, Powell County Dispatch
- Mackenzie Nicole Evans, Bowling Green Police Department
- Corey James Goodnight, Blue Grass Airport Department of Public Safety
- Matthew Jude Hehman, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Police Department
- Hunter Cole Hinton, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
- Jessica Marie McCullah, Whitley County E-911
- Marketia McElroy-Caisse, Danville 911 Center
- Logan T. Mitchell, LaRue County 911
- Rebecca Lynn Oshsner, Madison County E-911
- Sharron M. Peel, Jessamine County E-911
- Kyle Edward Perciful, Madison County E-911
- Amanda J. Poole, Bowling Green Police Department
- Catherine L. Schneider, Madison County E-911
- Emma Shropshire, Jessamine County E-911
- Ashley Siler, Georgetown/Scott County 911
- Lang Harris Touchton, Maysville Police Department
- Avery Allan Whitaker, Georgetown/Scott County 911