20 graduate from Public Safety Dispatch Academy Class

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — 20 dispatchers from across Kentucky graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy on Friday.

Dispatch basic training is mandatory for an employee who will dispatch law enforcement officers by radio, according to a press release. Graduates received 164 hours of instruction over a four-week period.

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training is located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.

The graduates and their agencies are as follows: