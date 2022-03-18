2-year-old in critical but stable condition after apartment fire in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 2-year-old child is in critical but stable condition following and overnight apartment fire at the Grandview Apartments in Winchester, according to the Winchester Fire Department.

Fire Chief, Christ Whiteley, says the call came in around 4:30 a.m with reports of a child trapped in the apartment at 225 Oxford Drive, apartment 56.

When crews arrived there was no smoke or fire showing from the building but they did an aggressive search to find the child, and once found the child was taken to UK Hospital for smoke related injuries. The child is in critical but stable condition.

No deaths were reported.

Chief Whiteley says the 2 adults and one child were inside the apartment at the time. Chief Whiteley says there was confusion between the mom and dad on who had the child in their possession, before realizing neither had the child and that the child was still in the apartment.

Chief Whiteley says crews protected the child to get the child to safety and says its a testament to leadership and the art of fireman-ship.

Chief Whiteley says the family room is the room where the fire started and it has significant damage with fire damage and smoke damage.

He says damage was contained to that one apartment, that there may be small smoke damage to surrounding apartments in the building.

A firefighter was injured in the fire and was treated and released. Chief Whiteley says the firefighter is doing well.

The family of 3 has been displaced due to the damage. The Red Cross has been notified.

Chief Whiteley says the cause of the fire is under investigation but it does not appear to be arson.

The Clark County Fire Department also responded to the scene.