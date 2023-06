2-year-old boy dies in crash in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 2-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon after a crash in Winchester.

Thomas Reed died at the University of Kentucky Hospital after a crash on Lexington Road in Winchester, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office said.

The child was a passenger in a car that went off the road and hit a fence.

An autopsy is pending.

The crash was ruled an accident.