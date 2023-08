2-year-old accidentally fatally shoots himself, Laurel Co. police say

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 2-year-old boy accidentally fatally shot himself on Wednesday night in Laurel County, police say.

The boy apparently shot himself in the stomach around 8:50 p.m. yesterday.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say he shot himself with a pistol.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates