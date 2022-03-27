2 women dead in house fire in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal house fire in Bell County.

According to KSP on Saturday, around 2:30 p.m. troopers responded to a fire off of KY 188 in Colmar Community of Bell County.

KSP was notified that 2 women were dead inside the home.

An investigation found that Diana Poff of Middlesboro along with Willina Risner of Middlesboro were both found inside the house and were pronounced dead by the coroner.

A third woman Wynona Poff of Middlesboro was flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center for her injuries.

KSP does not suspect any foul play and is continuing to investigating