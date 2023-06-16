2 with life-threatening injuries after crash at Man o’ War, Belleau Wood intersection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two women are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Man o’ War Boulevard Friday morning.

According to Lexington police, the crash happened at the intersection of Man o’ War and Belleau Wood Drive at 1:45 a.m.

Three people were in the car; two women were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a man was hospitalized but is in stable condition.

Lexington police have the road blocked to investigate.