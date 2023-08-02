2 to take over top UK HealthCare position

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two doctors will take over a top UK HealthCare position, President Eli Capilouto announced Tuesday.

Drs. Bob DiPaola and Eric Monday will both assume the position of co-executive vice presidents for Health Affairs, a change from the position which previously was a spot one person held.

UK President Eli Capilouto announced the decision Tuesday, saying the pair have been co-acting in the role since December and have “provided steadfast and strong leadership over the past several months” among other reasons, including leading a refresh of UKHC’s strategic plan and a new approach to facility planning.

DiPaola will also continue as provost and Monday as executive vice president for Finance and Administration.

“But, in an important sense, that national search process reinforced that the best thing for UK HealthCare and our university were the two people already in the job. In recent days, I have received positive feedback from clinical chairs and senior health care leadership, among others, about the prospect of keeping Bob and Eric in a co-leadership role, permanently,” Capilouto wrote in a press release. “This move supports those efforts and that vision. I know you join me in congratulating them personally and in supporting them professionally as they continue their important leadership of a place, whose purpose has never been more important to the future of the state we were created to serve.” he finished.