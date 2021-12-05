2 people shot on Winchester Rd. Saturday morning

Police say both people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 900 block of Winchester Road around 3:30 A.M. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two adults that had been shot.

Police say both people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.