2 Minnesota kidnapping suspects who were arrested in Lexington, Ky. identified by police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

1/18/23, 12:09 p.m.

Zachariah Whitehead and Amanda Wamack, both 28, were arrested for felony kidnapping warrants from Minnesota. Both are being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The kidnapping victim, an infant, was safely taken from the home and treated by emergency personnel as a precaution before being placed in protective custody, Lexington police say.

1/18/23, 5:46 a.m.

Two people are in custody following a lengthy stand-off at a house on Tangley Way near Man o’ War Boulevard Tuesday night.

Lexington police say they initially responded to a home on the 300 block of Tangley Way a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday to assist with the arrest of two suspects who were wanted out of Minnesota for kidnapping.

After police were unable to convince the suspects to come out of the home, an emergency response team was called to the scene to assist with negotiations.

Investigators say the suspects finally “peacefully” surrendered shortly after 11 p.m. and were each booked in the Fayette County Detention Center. They will be extradited back to Minnesota.