2 injured in Sunday morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating after a Sunday morning shooting.

LPD says officers responded around 4:45 A.M. Sunday for a shots fired call in the 1000 block of Winchester Road. Police located a scene in the 900 block of Winchester Road near East Loudon Avenue.

Thirty minutes later, at around 5:15 AM, two people showed up at UK hospital who had been shot.

Police say an adult woman had non-life threatening injuries. An adult male, however, had what was described as possible life threatening injuries.

So far, no suspects have been arrested in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department. You can also submit an anonymous tip at Bluegrass Crimestoppers.