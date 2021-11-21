2 injured, 1 charged with DUI after Saturday crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -2 people are injured and one is charged with a DUI after a crash on Paris Pike Saturday evening.

According to Lexington police, a car was driving inbound on Paris Pike around 7 p.m when another car turned in front of it and they collided.

Police say two people who were inside the car that turned were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The other driver was not hurt.

The driver of the car turning was charged with a DUI.