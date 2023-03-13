2 hospitalized after crash in Lancaster involving school bus; no children injured

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus in Lancaster on Monday morning.

A car and a Garrard County school bus were involved in the crash on Lexington Street and West Maple around 8 a.m., according to Lancaster police. No details on the crash were given.

No children on the bus were injured; two people in the car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.