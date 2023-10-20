2 Henry Clay HS students arrested after fight in cafeteria; pepper spray used by SROs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two Henry Clay High School students were involved in a fight in the cafeteria Friday morning, resulting in the use of pepper spray by Fayette County school resource officers and the students’ arrests.

Two girls were reportedly fighting in the cafeteria this morning when SROs tried to intervene and had to use pepper spray to break up the fight, according to spokesperson Dia Davidson.

No one was injured, however, 15 students who were sitting in the cafeteria around the fight when the pepper spray was deployed were checked out by EMTs.

The two girls involved in the fight were arrested.

Classes were delayed for an hour while the cafeteria was ventilated.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.