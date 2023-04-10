2 former correctional supervisors plead guilty to roles in assault of restrained inmate, cover-up

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two former Eastern Kentucky correctional supervisors pleaded guilty to their alleged roles in the assault of a restrained inmate and the cover-up.

According to James Benish and Randy Nickell’s plea agreements, both men acknowledged that on July 24, 2018, they witnessed fellow Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex officers assault a non-violent inmate who was lying face-down, wearing handcuffs and leg shackles and isolated in a prison shower cell.

Benish admitted he was present in the shower during the assault and that he “violated the inmate’s civil rights by failing to intervene and protect the inmate despite having the means and opportunity to do so.”

Nickell, who stood outside of the shower while the assault occurred, admitted that he “falsified records by omitting the assault from his occurrence report, and that he later lied to the supervisor assigned to investigate the incident, as well as to a Kentucky State Police (KSP) detective.”

Both men are set to be scheduled on Dec. 11.

Benish faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Nickell faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison for each charge.