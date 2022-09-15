2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County.

According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding.

Jackson was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Spaulding was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Spaulding’s car was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KSP is investigating the crash.