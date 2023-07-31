2 death investigations underway in Pike Co. after human remains found

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are conducting two death investigations in Pike County after human remains were found Saturday and Sunday.

Human remains were first found in a stream by Cougar Drive around 4 p.m. Saturday in Elkhorn City, according to KSP.

The remains were taken by the Pike County Coroner’s Office and will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification and to determine a cause of death.

The next day, a man was found dead in Jonancy, also in Pike County.

KSP said they were called around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a man who was dead in a stream near State Highway 610 West.

It’s believed those remains are that of Nathan Worrix, a 37-year-old from Robinson Creek.

Worrix’s body was sent to Frankfort as well to determine his cause of death.

It wasn’t made clear if the deaths were related.

If you have any information about either of these cases, you’re asked to call 606-433-7711.