2 dead, multiple injured in Louisville park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN/WTVQ) – Two people were killed after shots were fired into a crowd of people at Chickasaw Park in Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police say the shooting happened Saturday and four people were hurt, with one in critical condition.

The conditions of the others were not reported. Police said there were reports that hundreds of people were inside the park at the time of the shooting.

There are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

The shooting comes on the heels of last week’s mass shooting at Old National Bank, where five people were killed and nine people were injured.