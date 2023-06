2 dead in two-vehicle crash in Pike Co.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Pike County on Monday, Kentucky State Police said Thursday.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on East Shelbiana Road.

KSP says Robin Chaney was driving a car when she crossed the center line and hit another car, being driven by Anthony Epling.

Both Chaney, 61, and Epling, 51, died at the scene.

KSP’s accident reconstructionist is investigating the crash.