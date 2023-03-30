2 dead following ‘domestic incident’ in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people are dead following what police are calling a domestic incident Wednesday night in Mount Vernon.

Kentucky State Police says Michael Collinsworth shot his wife, Tonya Collinsworth, during a domestic dispute at a home on Copper Creek Road. He then turned the gun on himself.

Both died from the shooting, according to the Rockcastle County coroner.

Their bodies were taken to the Stae Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

No other information was immediately available.