2 dead after crash in Clay County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people died Thursday night after a crash on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Clay County.

A 53-year-old man was driving a truck on the parkway when he crossed the center line and hit another truck being driven by 45-year-old William Collins, according to Kentucky State Police.

Collins and his passenger, 22-year-old Tanner Reisig, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old was flown to the University of Kentucky hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.