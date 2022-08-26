2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter

Police say officers responded to an active shooter at the Harbor House Christian Center Thursday night

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP/WTVQ) – Authorities say two people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting at a homeless shelter for men in western Kentucky and a suspect has been arrested.

The Henderson Police Department said in a statement on social media that officers responded Thursday evening to a report of an active shooter at the Harbor House Christian Center. Henderson City Commissioner Robert Pruitt told The Courier & Press in Evansville, Indiana that the shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. when about 15 people were inside the facility.

Police say an armed suspect identified by witnesses as the shooter was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear reacted to the shooting on social media Friday saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Henderson this morning after a senseless act of violence took the lives of two people and left four injured. Britainy and I pray those injured recover quickly and we give thanks to our brave first responders. Henderson, we stand with you.”