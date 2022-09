2 bodies found in separate instances Monday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two bodies were found Monday morning in different locations in Lexington, according to police.

One body was found in the 900 block of Red Berry Circle in an abandoned car at 7 a.m. The other, at the Lexington Recycling Center on 360 Thompson Road around 7:54 a.m.

Robbery and homicide units were on scene, which police say is standard procedure for these situations.

The cause of death in both cases is still unknown.