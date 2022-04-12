2 arrested in London with 2 pounds of meth, marijuana and guns

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ/FACEBOOK POST) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office shared in a Facebook post 2 people had been arrested with over 2 pounds of meth.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that Laurel Sheriff’s interdiction unit Landry Collett along with drug interdiction unit Justin Taylor, Detective Sgt. Richard Dalrymple, and Detective Bryon Lawson with assistance from London City Police arrested two individuals following a traffic stop conducted on a blue Nissan on U.S. 25, about 4 miles south of London early Tuesday morning just before 2 A.M.

The sheriff’s office says following a probable cause search the two occupants of the vehicle were found in possession of over 2 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, six firearms one of which was a reported stolen firearm and a large amount of US currency. The two individuals arrested were identified as: