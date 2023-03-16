2 arrested in Harlan Co. suspected of human trafficking of teenager

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were recently arrested and accused of human trafficking of a teenager, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

On Jan. 30, a Harlan County deputy sheriff was flagged down while on patrol and told of an alleged incident involving a man trying to buy nude photographs of a teenage girl. The sheriff’s office then began an investigation, according to a Facebook post.

An investigation revealed that two men were selling nude photographs of an underage girl.

Justin Harris, of Harlan, was arrested on Feb. 27. He’s charged with promoting human trafficking – victim under 18 years old.

Shawn Smith, of Cumberland, was arrested on March 12. He’s charged with human trafficking – commercial sex activity.

Officers say more charges are pending.