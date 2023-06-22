2 arrested for allegedly stealing AT&T utility lines in Floyd Co.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing AT&T utility lines from a community in Floyd County.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department received multiple complaints of people stealing the utility lines, according to police.

Kolton Nelson and Jonathon Delong were allegedly caught stealing the utility lines and were in possession of a couple of thousand feet of utility cable.

Nelson and Delong were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking (over $10,000), criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass and possession of burglary tools.

The theft and damage resulted in phone and internet outages in the area for some time.