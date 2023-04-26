2 arrested for alleged involvement in case of missing man whose remains were found in Whitley Co.





WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly being involved in the case of a missing person whose remains were found this month.

According to Kentucky State Police, Roscoe Garland’s remains were found yesterday at 5 p.m. on a Forest Service Road in Whitley County. Garland, 54, was reported missing from McCreary County on Oct. 14, 2022.

Joe Bryant and Broderick Taylor, both of Pine Knot, were arrested and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.