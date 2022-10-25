2 arrested after Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office finds 3 pounds of meth

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested on Oct. 11 in Laurel County after police say they found 3 pounds of meth in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle for disregarding a traffic light two weeks ago. The deputy said upon making contact with the driver, Kenneth Broyles, and passenger, Ernest Triplett, he noticed “suspicious actions” and called his K-9 for a search.

Photos courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office

The deputy says after his K-9 alerted and he searched the vehicle, he found 3 pounds of meth and two guns.

Broyles and Triplett, both of Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Broyles was also charged with traffic violations.