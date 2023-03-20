2 arrested after driving into creek, pursuit in Boyle Co.

FORKLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested after taking police on a pursuit and driving into a creek over the weekend, the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office says.

Police attempted to stop William Hayes, who had eight warrants for his arrest, and Daniel Montgomery on Forkland Road on Saturday, March 18. The two allegedly wouldn’t stop and took police on a pursuit.

The driver drove about 3 miles before turning into a creek near the Forkland Community Center, according to the sheriff’s office. The two men then jumped out of the car and fled.

Eventually, police arrested both Hayes and Montgomery.

Montgomery, the driver, is charged with fleeing or evading (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading (on foot), wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and speeding (10 mph). Hayes is charged with fleeing or evading (on foot) and resisting arrest.