2 arrested after Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two 19-year-olds were arrested Wednesday for allegedly being involved in a shooting on Logan Avenue in Danville.

According to Danville police, officers were sent to a home on Logan Avenue for a reported shooting outside in the driveway. Once there, they found one man who had been shot in his thigh.

Police say after an investigation, Jason Fuller, 19, allegedly shot the victim. Aniyhla Johnson, 19, fled the scene with Fuller and other passengers.

Officers found the vehicle matching the description from a witness at the scene and arrested both Fuller and Johnson.

Fuller is charged with assault, wanton endangerment and unlawful transaction with a minor. Johnson is charged with facilitation to commit assault, facilitation to commit wanton endangerment and facilitation to commit unlawful transaction with a minor.