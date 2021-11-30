$2.7 million awarded to Anderson, Franklin through Cleaner Water program

Governor also presents ceremonial check for highway safety funding to Anderson County

FRANKFORT/LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear awarded more than $2.7 million Tuesday to two cities and one utility for three projects in Anderson and Franklin counties.

Awards were presented to the City of Lawrenceburg, the South Anderson Water District and the City of Frankfort. The Governor also presented a ceremonial check for a highway safety project in Anderson County.

“As we work together to build a better Kentucky with good jobs and more opportunity, we also must work to maintain and improve the current infrastructure we have in place,” said Beshear. “These funds will support the growth we’re seeing in Anderson and Franklin counties, providing enhancements and repairs to insufficient water and sewer systems to strengthen the community’s resources for further economic development.”

The funding, from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program, will deliver clean drinking water and improved sewer and water systems. State officials estimate that the program will create approximately 3,800 jobs across the commonwealth.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement to fund clean drinking water and wastewater grants for projects across Kentucky.

The Bluegrass Area Development District submitted the funding request to the KIA for all three awards announced today. The $2.7 million will fund three projects ranging from water line extensions to construction of a new pump station. Today’s awards use Anderson and Franklin counties’ entire county allocation from the Cleaner Water Program.

The City of Lawrenceburg will receive $602,407 to increase eastern Lawrenceburg’s sewer system capacity, eliminating overflows and three dilapidated lift stations.

The South Anderson Water District will receive $233,000 for system upgrades, including the installation of additional water mains, improvements to storage tanks and pump stations and improvements to the district’s data collection system.

“COVID-19 has thrown us into a period of our lives that most would consider unprecedented. If there is any silver lining, it would be the federal relief funding that the legislature has worked tirelessly to secure for the commonwealth. While this money could have been spent in a variety of ways, we have come to the conclusion that there is no way better than to invest in the infrastructure that we use every day,” said Rep. James Tipton, who represents Anderson and Spencer counties, as well as a portion of Bullitt County. “An investment for infrastructure is an investment for our future, and I look forward to seeing the good that this hard-earned money brings. I thank the Governor and his administration for the opportunity to share this news with Lawrenceburg and Anderson County and celebrate this announcement.”

Monty Rhody, city engineer with the City of Lawrenceburg, said: “The City of Lawrenceburg and Lawrenceburg Water and Sewer are pleased to receive this grant award and put it towards improving our sewer system. This project will replace three dilapidated lift stations and eliminate multiple sewer overflows, which in return will improve the environment and enhance the quality of life for our citizens.”

The City of Frankfort will receive $1,872,698 to consolidate several small, aging pump stations in western Frankfort and to add system capacity to accommodate the future receipt of the Farmdale Sewer District wastewater flows.

“I want to thank Gov. Beshear for making this funding available, and I am proud to join with him and so many others as we expand the number of people having safe and reliable drinking water,” said Rep. Derrick Graham of Frankfort. “Kentucky has been at the forefront of providing this critical utility when compared to other states, and programs like this are a major reason why. I’m glad to see our community benefit further from this work.”

“There is no doubt that federal COVID-relief funds have granted an opportunity for the General Assembly to invest in local infrastructure that will create generational impacts across Kentucky,” said Rep. Daniel Fister, who represents Woodford County as well as a portion of Fayette and Franklin counties. “While there were several ways to spend the money, we chose to allocate these funds to areas we believe could improve the quality of life for Kentuckians across the commonwealth. I thank the Governor and his administration for the opportunity to share this news with Franklin County and celebrate this great infrastructure announcement.”

Franklin County Judge/Executive Huston Wells said: “Franklin County appreciates Gov. Beshear’s robust leadership in helping us to upgrade this vital infrastructure. This transformational, $1.8 million project will result a new sewer pump station on twilight trail that is critical for the future of the Farmdale Sanitation District. The pump station will allow sewage to flow from the district to reach the City of Frankfort’s treatment plant. This project is a great example of how the city, county and state can work together to improve the quality of life for our citizens.”

“This funding for the Farmdale Sanitation Project will advance the health and safety of over 1,000 households in our community by creating a centralized transmission system to send sewage to the City of Frankfort Sewer Department for treatment,” said Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson. “This infrastructure upgrade will immediately improve lives and add value to properties in the area. We appreciate Gov. Beshear’s efforts to secure this funding, and his continued support of the Frankfort and Franklin County community. This is a notable example of our local governments collaborating with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to promote the greater good of our citizens.”

Anderson County Highway Safety Project

Gov. Beshear, who has made transportation safety a high priority since taking office, also presented a ceremonial check for $237,340 to Anderson County officials, who sought help in reducing crashes on heavily traveled Lanes Mill Road.

The discretionary funding is from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid within the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The funding will be applied to installation of guardrail. Lanes Mill Road, site of the popular Lovers Leap Vineyard and Winery, also has been the site of numerous crashes in which vehicles slid over an embankment.

“Anderson County is so proud to accept these funding dollars to provide much needed safety upgrades to Lanes Mill Road,” said Anderson County Judge/Executive Orbrey Gritton. “This is a busy road that houses one of our most popular tourists destinations in Lovers Leap Winery. We appreciate Gov. Beshear, Secretary Gray and Commissioner Lewis for providing Anderson County the opportunity to have this project completed and provide our citizens the ability to travel this road safely.”

“Our transportation system is a lot more than interstates and parkways,” Beshear said. “For most Kentuckians, day in and day out, the most important roads are the rural routes and city streets on which they live or work.”