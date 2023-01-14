19-year-old killed in 2 vehicle collision on I-75 Friday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -A 19-year-old is dead after a 2-vehicle collision on I-75 Friday night.

The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as Kennedy B. Knowles.

According to Lexington police, the crash happened on I-75 northbound near the 111-mile marker around 10 p.m. Friday.

Police say a pickup truck and semi-truck collided.

Police say the driver of the pickup, identified as Knowles, lost control of his car on the icy road and crashed into the semi.

Knowles was taken to UK hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There are no reported injuries to the semi-driver.

The collision reconstruction unit is investigating.