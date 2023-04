19-year-old dies in ATV crash in McCreary County

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 19-year-old died Sunday after crashing on an ATV in McCreary County.

Ivan Vanover, of Whitley City, was pronounced dead by the coroner around 12:30 a.m.

The crash was on Jellico Creek Road, according to Kentucky State Police.

It was a single ATV crash.