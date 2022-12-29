19-year-old charged with manslaughter in fatal Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 19-year-old Georgetown man is charged with manslaughter in another person’s shooting death.

According to the Georgetown police, Jackson Brown was arrested Thursday morning after a person was found shot and killed at a house on Young Street yesterday.

When they arrived at the home, officers say about six or seven people were there with the person who was shot. An investigation led Brown to be charged with second-degree manslaughter.

No one else is expected to be charged in the shooting.