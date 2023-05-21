Kentucky Blood Center celebrates 55th anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Blood Center is celebrating it’s 55th anniversary Sunday as it continues to provide life-saving blood during emergencies and needs.

KBC was originally located in the basement of the Pancake House on South Limestone in 1968, serving six hospitals.

It’s now expanded to serving more than 70 hospitals throughout the Commonwealth.

KBC operates eight donor centers in Kentucky and provides more than 2,000 mobile donation opportunities annually, partnering with schools, universities, businesses and churches to collect necessary blood donation in an effort to save local lives.

“Blood is an everyday constant need to save lives. One in four people will need a blood transfusion at some point in their lifetime and somebody in the us needs blood every two seconds. There’s just a lot of need for blood and the important thing about blood donation is whenever that need arises, whatever that need is, the important thing to help those patients and save lives is the blood has to be on the shelf when the need arises,” says Eric Lindsey, Director of Media and Branding for the center.

One blood donation can save up to three lives.

