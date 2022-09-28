$180K going to Knott County for infrastructure repairs caused by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Knott County Fiscal Court will receive $180,000 in Rural and Municipal Aid emergency funds to repair two drainage projects that were damaged in July’s flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

The repairs will be done in the following locations:

Sam’s Branch (CR 1158): $68,000

Smith View Ridge (CR 1744): $112,000

“Projects funded by Emergency Road Aid dollars do more than rebuild safe and reliable connections, they restore a sense of normalcy and security Eastern Kentuckians need following the devastating summer flood that wreaked havoc on communities and infrastructure,” said Beshear in a press release.

A total of $411,920 in emergency road aid funds so far have been awarded to Eastern Kentucky counties and cities for infrastructure repairs caused by flooding.