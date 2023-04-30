18-year-old identified as victim of Castlewood Park shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

5/1/23

The victim has been identified as Damar Weathers. He was 18, according to the coroner.

He died of a gunshot wound.

4/30/23

Lexington police are working to identify a man who was shot and killed Sunday near Castlewood Park.

Police say they were called to the park at around 8:09 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working with the Fayette County Coroner’s Office to identify him. The coroner says the man is Black and between 20 and 30 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.