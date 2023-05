18-year-old dies in motorcycle accident on Man o’ War

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An 18-year-old woman died in a motorcycle accident around midnight Monday.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the woman as Jillian Pendergrass.

She died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The crash was ruled an accident. It happened at the Man o’ War and Armstrong Mill Road intersection.