18-year-old arrested for leaving scene after allegedly hitting Lexington fire truck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An 18-year-old was arrested Monday after she allegedly hit a Lexington fire truck and left the scene.

According to Lequlia Bandy’s arrest citation, the 18-year-old drove into the back of the fire truck in the 1000 block of East New Circle Road around 10:30 a.m.

She then allegedly fled the scene.

Officers discovered Bandy’s vehicle abandoned and later found Bandy, who was arrested about two hours later at her home, according to the citation.

She’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid.