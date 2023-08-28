17 years later, remembering Comair flight 5191

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 17 years ago, the people of Lexington were left shocked as their quiet Sunday morning turned into grievance and trauma.

Comair flight 5191 was scheduled to fly from Lexington, Kentucky to Atlanta, Georgia, but crashed right at the end of the runway as it was about to take off.

47 passengers and two crew members died. The flight’s first officer James Polehinke was the only survivor.

Officials say the aircraft was taxied to the wrong runway, which tragically ended 49 lives.

One Lexington resident, Carolyn Pappas, says she remembers the day vividly.

“The thing I always remember, there was a couple on the plane, they had gotten married that Saturday, and they were on their way to their honeymoon. They were killed in the crash, and I don’t know why that’s just always stuck with me,” Pappas said. “Every time I go past the site, I drive on Versailles road, I think about it.”

The memorial at the Lexington Arboretum honors the 49 people who died with 49 sculpted birds.

Since the crash, the airport has changed runway layouts.

This is a somber anniversary for many people in Lexington, and this memorial stands as a reminder to honor those who lost their lives.