16-year-old shot on Kearney Ridge Boulevard Thursday evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 16-year-old was hospitalized Thursday evening after being shot on Kearney Ridge Boulevard.

According to Lexington police, at 6:45 p.m. officers were called to the 2600 block of Kearney Ridge Boulevard. Once there, they found a 16-year-old who was shot.

The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital; police did not say what the extent of the teen’s injuries are.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 859-258-3600.