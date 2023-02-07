16 Fayette Co. public schools to receive violence prevention grants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sixteen public schools in Fayette County will receive violence prevention grants of either $500 or $1,000, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced Tuesday.

These One Lexington violence prevention grants are the first of their kind grants.

The money will be given to the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers, which offer basic needs, school attendance, social skills and crisis response for children encountering barriers to educational success.

The 10 schools receiving $1,000 grants are Lexington Traditional Magnet School, Winburn Middle School, Bryan Station Middle School, Crawford Middle School, Tates Creek Middle School, Henry Clay High School, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Frederick Douglass High School, The Learning Center and Martin Luther King Jr. Academy.

The six schools receiving $500 grants are William Wells Brown Elementary School, Booker T. Washington Elementary School, Arlington Elementary School, Mary Todd Elementary School, Deep Springs Elementary and Rosa Parks Elementary School.

“I believe that our community does its best for our youth when the school system, parents and community partners work together to serve them. This grant opportunity not only leverages funding to schools in areas most affected by gun violence, it promotes collaboration between city government and Fayette County Public Schools. Family Resource & Youth Services Centers have the pulse of what students need, and we look forward to working with them to better serve students and families,” said One Lexington Director Devine Carama.