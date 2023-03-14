16 awards given during Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center’s ceremony

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear took part in the Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center’s awards ceremony Tuesday.

At the ceremony, awards were presented to representatives from various organizations like law enforcement and mental health resource centers.

Beshear says they’ve done exceptional work in children’s advocacy.

“When we work together and share information, all these agencies that come to the table with a different lense. Law enforcement is interested in public safety, CPS is interested in protection of the kid, medical professionals are interested in the physical well-being of the child. And when all those professionals are working together we get more successful outcomes for kids and families,” said CEO Caroline Ruschell.

A total of 16 awards were handed out.

Each award winner was nominated by their specific organization for their hard work and dedication.