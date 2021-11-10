15th ranked UK soccer faces Coastal Carolina in C-USA tourney

First round to kick off Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (UK Athletics) – No. 15 Kentucky (11-1-4) will commence its postseason as the fourth seed in the Conference USA Championship against fifth-seeded Coastal Carolina (6-4-4) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The first-round matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

The Wildcats and Chanticleers opened the regular season against one another, as well, playing to a scoreless draw after two overtime periods in Conway, South Carolina, on Aug. 26. Recently crowned 2021 C-USA Goalkeeper of the Year Jan Hoffelner recorded five saves in his first of 10 shutouts to date, while the teams combined for 27 total shot attempts despite not finding the back of the net.

The C-USA Championship returns to its usual single-elimination format after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season. Kentucky claimed its first tournament crown in 2018 following its second C-USA regular season title. Coastal Carolina is set to compete in its first C-USA Championship after joining the conference as a men’s soccer affiliate prior to the start of the season.

The winner of Wednesday’s match will face top-seeded No. 14 FIU (12-2-2) in the semifinals on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Wildcats played the Panthers to a scoreless draw at home on Oct. 10.

