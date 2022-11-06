15-year-old, 4-year-old killed in UTV crash in Magoffin County

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call on November 05, 2022, at 7:18 p.m. reporting a single vehicle collision had occurred on Kentucky Route 7 in the Salyersville community of Magoffin County. Troopers from Post 9 responded and began the investigation.

The initial investigation indicated a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck a tree. The 15-year-old juvenile operator was transported to a medical facility and is listed as critical condition. Additionally, another 15-year-old juvenile passenger was pronounced deceased on scene by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office. A 4-year-old juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to injuries sustained during the collision. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Trooper Ryan Hale.

Trooper Hale was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Magoffin County Rescue Squad and Netcare Ambulance Service.