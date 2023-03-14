15 nonprofits receive One Lexington gun violence prevention grants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fifteen nonprofits will receive gun violence prevention grants from One Lexington to help “stop violence among our young people,” Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday at a press conference.

The nonprofits, which will split $100,000, are involved in mentoring, art, coaching, education, wellness, counseling and more.

The following are the organizations receiving grants, according to a press release:

Operation Making a Change (OMAC) – A program created and designed by Gerald Gibson. The organization provides mentorship, coaching and support to teens and adults to enhance their self-awareness skills in order to break the cycle of problem behavior and make a sustainable behavior change. The program also seeks to enhance respect, discipline and accountability

On the Move Art Studio – ​A mobile art room created in a refurbished vintage trailer that travels to underserved neighborhoods to host free art classes for kids in Central Kentucky

Exhilarating Inc. – Provides programs and workshops designed to educate and empower youth and young adults. The goal is to promote social and environmental development for participants and prevent homelessness and family breakdown. Exhilarating Inc. provides a safe, structured and holistic environment within our programs, which educate, empower and promote social and emotional development

Marafiki Center – Creates opportunities for cross-cultural connection. Building a bridge of mutual understanding through education, events and advocating for improved representation of the Swahili-speaking community

Lexington Ravens Football Organization – A local youth football organization that provides opportunities for underserved youth. The goal is to teach hard work, discipline and respect on and off the field

The Black Male Working Academy – A nationally awarded program aimed to reach, teach and keep the Black student population from failing. The vision of Black Male Working Academy is to enhance the quality of life and positively shape the future for African American males through education, collaboration and exploration

Sisters & Supporters Working Against Gun Violence – A grassroots non-profit organization inspired by the deaths of Lexington children due to gun violence. The mission is to save the youth population by promoting awareness, education and prevention of gun violence

Legends Youth Boxing – Youth and community outreach through the sport of boxing. Licensed coaches are readily available to train youth looking for a positive alternative to gun violence. Gloves up, guns down!

VOYAGE (Voices of Youth Administering Global Education Movement) – a divine movement whose mission is to uplift and empower the have-nots and the forgotten. Empowering youth to be leaders today and pave the way for a brighter future for themselves and those who follow in their footsteps by instilling divine principles that are universal to all religious ideologies and unifying through these principles with all humankind

Charlotte Court Inc. – In these programs, we target elementary and middle school students who struggle academically, behaviorally and/or socially. Many of these students come from single-home families and/or low-income households. Without the support of sponsors and donors, the majority of these students would not be able to participate in the programs

The Lexington Stryders Club – The mission is to make sure that athletes and athletes-in-training are prepared to perform. The volunteer coaching staff and parents are committed to offering sports training and experiences at all levels of readiness

Kappa League – Kappa League was founded on Thursday, February 12, 1969, by the Los Angeles Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., at Alain LeRoy Locke High School. Kappa Klub is a program focused on educational, occupational and social gain for its participants

H.E.A.R.T.S. – Outreach mentoring program for young adults and at-risk youth in the greater Lexington community

Resolve Fitness – Through fitness and wellness, empower those who are overcoming adversity in many forms, breathing life into the resolve of others by providing mentorship, executive coaching and personal development for marginalized individuals

RadioLex – A mass media platform to amplify underrepresented local voices and promote an equitable, inclusive community. RADIOLEX is a go-to information resource for thousands of listeners in Lexington’s underrepresented neighborhoods, especially our Black, Hispanic, Asian, Immigrant & Refugee and LGBTQ+ communities, as well as others whose experiences and concerns are not represented in mainstream media

The 15 were picked through an application process.

“One of the biggest goals coming out of our 2021 strategic planning sessions to reduce gun violence among youth and young adults in Lexington, was for the city to not reinvent the wheel, but instead engage in partnerships with organizations on the frontlines already doing the work of ‘Prevention, Intervention, Enforcement & Re-entry.’ This grant program puts resources directly into the hands of those who are already doing the work,” One Lexington Director Devine Carama said.