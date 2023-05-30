14-year-old Morehead boy dies from gunshot wound

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 14-year-old boy from Morehead has died after being shot three days ago.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, Jaxon Keller passed away from a gunshot wound on May 27 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was shot in a home in Morehead around 9 a.m. that day.

The coroner’s report does not list his manner of death, only that it’s “pending police investigation.”

ABC 36 has reached out to Kentucky State Police and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Keller was a student at Rowan County Middle School.

The school system had counselors on site all day today, and will “in the coming days” as well.