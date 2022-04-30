14-year old charged with threatening classmates at Lyon County High School

The student was arrested by Kentucky State Police after a two day investigation

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 14-year old student was arrested and charged with making threats against some classmates at Lyon County High School, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say they began investigating the reported threats on Thursday. The student was arrested and charged on Friday and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree and five counts of Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree, according to investigators.

KSP did not release what the reported threats were other than to say they were directed at several individual students.

The investigation continues by Trooper Clinkenbeard.