13-year-old charged with outlining plan to ’cause harm’ at school

Parents find written notes about Boyle County Middle School

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Danville Police have charged a teenager with outlining a plan to cause harm at Boyle County Middle School.

According to Assistant Police Chief Glenn Doan, the 13-year-old boy is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after his parents found suspicious handwritten papers in his room. While the papers did not pose an immediate threat, “the documents produced by the juvenile outlined in detail future plans to cause harm,” Doan said in a statement.

The case arose when the teen’s parents called police at about 9:30 a.m. Friday after they found the papers. Police notified school staff and Danville Police detectives interviewed the teenand “determined there was no immediate threat at the school” but the future threat was suggested.

The juvenile has been detained at the Adair County Youth Development Center while awaiting a scheduled court date, Doan said.