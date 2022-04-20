#13 Louisville gets ahead early, beats Kentucky

Cardinals win 4-2 over the Wildcats

Courtesy: Barry Westerman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – (UK Athletics) – Louisville put on a sparkling defensive clinic, stalling Kentucky at nearly every threat in a 4-2 victory at Jim Patterson Stadium on Tuesday.

The Wildcats (21-16) paid dearly for their mistakes, allowing a first inning Cam Masterman home run on an elevated fastball and then yielding a two-out, two-run single in the third inning after loading the bases with a pair of walks and a hit by pitch. After closing the gap to 3-1, three walks in the seventh aided another Cardinals run. For the game the Cardinals managed just four hits despite entering with six regulars hitting .310 or better.

The No. 13 Cardinals robbed Ryan Ritter, who had six RBI here last season, of a three-run home run in the second inning before perfectly executing a defensive shift to grab an out on a Chase Estep line drive, and later turned a double play on a chopper to third to erase a runner. Still, the Cats had the tying run on second base in the ninth after Daniel Harris IV has a RBI two-out double.

Kentucky will return to Southeastern Conference play this weekend against No. 19 Vanderbilt, the College World Series runners up in 2021.

NOTES

UK has scored in 280 of 283 games in coach Nick Mingione’s tenure.

The Cats have scored in 43 consecutive games.

UK is 16-6 in non-conference games this season and 107-36 in the Mingione era.

UK is 45-of-50 on stolen base attempts this season.

The UK pitchers have struck out 387 in 37 games.

Junior INF Chase Estep has reached base safely in 35 of 37 games this season. He has a hit in 29 of the last 35 games.

has reached base safely in 35 of 37 games this season. Senior IF Jacob Plastiak went 2-for-3 with a SAC fly. He has 12 multi-hit games this season and 15 in his career.

went 2-for-3 with a SAC fly.

Sophomore IF Reuben Church has reached in nine straight games.

ON DECK

Kentucky will host No. 19 Vanderbilt on Friday. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. ET on the SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.